West Haven man killed in hit-and-run in New Haven

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A man from West Haven has died after a hit-and-run in New Haven early Wednesday morning.

Police said a vehicle was driving on South Frontage Road around 4:30 a.m. when it went through a red light and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of College Street.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle that went through the red light fled after the collision.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported to the hospital and later died. He is being identified as a 64-year-old from West Haven. His name hasn't been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

