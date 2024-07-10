West Haven man killed in hit-and-run in New Haven

A man from West Haven has died after a hit-and-run in New Haven early Wednesday morning.

Police said a vehicle was driving on South Frontage Road around 4:30 a.m. when it went through a red light and collided with another vehicle at the intersection of College Street.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle that went through the red light fled after the collision.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported to the hospital and later died. He is being identified as a 64-year-old from West Haven. His name hasn't been released.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.