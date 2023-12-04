West Haven officer shot during incident released from hospital

A West Haven police officer shot during an incident Friday morning has been released from the hospital, according to police.

Officers responded to an apartment building on Terrace Avenue just before 2 a.m. Friday to investigate a domestic violence complaint and the suspect opened fire, shooting an officer in the leg.

A West Haven police officer who was at the scener returned fire and struck the suspect. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Office of Inspector General, the Milford States Attorney’s Office and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad are investigating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The name of the officer and the name of the suspect have not yet been released.