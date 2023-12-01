Man dead after he shot officer and police returned fire in West Haven: police

A man is dead after he shot a police officer and police returned fire and shot him in West Haven on Friday morning, according to police.

West Haven police officers responded to an apartment building on Terrace Avenue to investigate a domestic violence complaint at 1:55 a.m. and a man shot an officer in his leg, police said.

A West Haven police officer who was at the scene returned fire and struck the suspect, police said.

The subject was given CPR and medical attention at the scene and transported to the hospital where he died, police said.

The injured officer was also transported to an area hospital for further medical assistance.

The Office of Inspector General, the Milford States Attorney’s Office and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad are investigating.