West Haven on board with new proposal to transform abandoned city conference center 

There is a new proposal on the way to transform the West Haven shoreline.

The proposal is called The Kelsey Project, and it would replace the abandoned Savin Rock Conference Center.

Mayor Dorinda Borer said the proposal is an exciting opportunity to upgrade the shorefront while bringing in revenue.

“It’s such a fantastic opportunity, this is our greatest asset in West Haven and we really want to capitalize on it,” Mayor Borer said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Kelsey Project will be built in the existing building’s footprint and proposes a restaurant, an event venue and also rooftop dining; which the mayor believes will alleviate some outside concern.

“There’s not going to be a need to encroach on the boardwalk, there’s not going to be a need to get a height variance or to move closer to the rock,” said Mayor Borer.

In November of last year, The New England Brewing Company pulled out of a deal to move into the building, after a lack of support from some council members, members of the Land Trust of West Haven and an appeal filed by the owners of Jimmie’s of Savin Rock Restaurant.

Mayor Borer said she is feeling confident this project will move forward as planned.

“There’s always an opportunity for some sort of pitfall but I really do think we created the opportunity that does not allow for the appeal,” said Mayor Borer.

NBC Connecticut contacted the owners of Jimmie’s on Savin Rock Restaurant for a comment on the Kelsey Project.

The attorney representing the restaurant owners provided the following statement:

"Jimmie’s does not yet have enough details on the Kelsey restaurant proposal to comment at this time.” We are meeting Friday morning with the West Haven Economic Director who we believe will enlighten Jimmie’s as to the proposed redevelopment.

Residents of West Haven said they would like to see the project move forward.

“It won’t be an abandoned building, give people more things to come see West Haven about,” Bob Novak said.

“I think it would be a very good idea, West Haven needs economic development,” Jim McMahon said.

One lady added she is hopeful to see the renovation but remains hesitant on it being completed.

“I still don’t understand why it didn’t happen, why the community, the politicians, the businesspeople wouldn’t want to build up this area,” Pamela Mann said.

Mayor Borer added the proposal will go next to the planning and zoning commission, with the goal to open in May of 2026.