West Haven Police Seek to ID Armed Robbery Suspect

West Haven police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on Wednesday.

Officials said the suspect fled on foot from the Key Bank on Main Street just after 6:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as being 5-foot 11-inches tall with a muscular build. He was wearing a dark sweatshirt, a red and black Lucky Charm emblem baseball hat and had a dark face mask.

The Connecticut Banker Reward Association is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Haven Police at 203-937-3900.