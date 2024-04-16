West Haven, Stratford beaches close early to deter large gatherings after prior violence

Taking proactive measures to prevent large gatherings. Beaches in Stratford and West Haven closed early Tuesday after violence at a shoreline beach led to multiple arrests and an injured police officer.

“I just want to sit by the ocean and that’s it.”

It was supposed to be a relaxing day for Millie Ramos. She wanted to enjoy the water at Short Beach in Stratford.

Instead, she was one of multiple cars that had to turn around after police told her the beach was closed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Oh my god. This is so crazy. It’s crazy,” Ramos said.

Stratford police closed town beaches early. The department said it anticipated a large gathering and was shutting the beaches down in an “abundance of caution."

This comes after a West Haven city beach saw fights stemming from an unsanctioned party leading to five arrests Monday night. A police officer was injured there.

Shortly after, there a shooting up the street that led to seven youths arrested.

“It’s not even summertime and we’re going through this craziness. It doesn’t make any sense. It makes me want to cry,” Ramos said.

In response to the violence, West Haven Mayor Dorinda Borer exercised her authority by closing city beaches from sundown to sunrise until further notice.

The city has created a task force to address issues of violence from large groups. Borer said police are beefing up police patrols along the beaches and checking social media for potential disturbances.

“We will not be tolerating this activity or this behavior in our city from out-of-town residents or our own residents,” Borer said.

Ramos said she has some stern words for anyone causing trouble.

“Act like you have some sense. You know? I mean come on. You’re young. Do you want to live to be older?” she said.

West Haven police say they’ll be looking to make more arrests by checking surveillance cameras at the beach. Stratford police say their town’s beaches will be back open on Wednesday.