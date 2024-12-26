Westfarms packed with post-holiday shoppers

While many stores were closed on Christmas, Dec. 26 was one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Whether using gift cards, returning items, or just to make a day of it, Westfarms was packed on Thursday.

Today is national Boxing Day, a British holiday created to give gifts, but many people today are treating themselves this holiday season.

Kim Fernstrom from Rocky Hill said they look forward to it every year.

“We come here first thing in the morning, and we shop till we drop,” said Fernstrom.

She said they arrived at 9 a.m., and they do not give themselves a time limit. It’s a tradition 20 years in the making.

"After all the holiday cooking and cleaning," said Fernstrom. "This is our day to relax.”

Others made sure they were prepared for national “Boxing Day.”

Jeanette Richard from Torrington told us she will not make the same mistake she did last year.

“Last year we didn’t have a cart, and our arms were killing us as we walked out with the bags," said Richard. "I mentioned it to my friend, and I said, ‘You can come with us.’”

Richard and company told us they were just getting started.

“We have been out to the car once already," said Richard. "We are going to go a second time and load up again.”

Some people, like Sarah Fiedler, the oldest of 8 kids, are visiting family all the way from North Carolina.

She said, “My little sisters got a lot of gift cards, so they are like, ‘Will you please bring us to the mall?”

Others, like Jayne Hatcher, not only come to shop but for the post-holiday returns.

“Sometimes there are different sizes, and they don’t fit properly," said Hatcher. "Sometimes I want something in a different color.”

Amanda Sirica, a spokesperson for Westfarms, explains what brings so many people to the mall.

“It’s a big gift card redemption day," said Sirica. "It’s a big day to take advantage of those post-Christmas sales.”

She said it is also a way for retailers to hit their goals before the end of the year.

"This year has been a really healthy season for our retailers," said Sirica. "They are reporting strong numbers, and the optimism and excitement of the shopper definitely showed."

Sirica said when it comes to returning items, it is not a universal policy.

It can change from store to store. She encourages people to check their gift receipts to make sure they know their return policy. If you are still not sure, it is best to reach out to them directly.