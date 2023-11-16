Weston man accused of embezzling nearly $900K from company he worked for

A Weston, Connecticut man is facing charges after being accused of stealing $890,000 from a company he worked for, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Charles Ameer, 64, served as the chief financial officer at Indeco North America, a subsidiary of Indeco Ind. S.P.A., which is headquartered in Milford.

Authorities charged Ameer with three counts of wire fraud stemming from an alleged embezzlement scheme that happened between 2017 and 2022.

In October 2017, Ameer wrote out a $40,000 check made payable to Weston Soccer Club to cover funds he had previously taken from them without their permission, according to the DOJ.

He then wrote out checks, made payable to himself, amounting to $850,000. Authorities say he deposited the checks into his own bank account and used the money for his own benefit.

Ameer pleaded not guilty on Thursday. If he's found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud, according to officials. The FBI is investigating.