Westport man crashes car with kids inside while under the influence, warrant says

State police have arrested a Westport man that's accused of driving under the influence, and crashing with two children in the car last year.

Troopers said a man is his 30s was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant on April 11. Police said the man was driving recklessly on I-95 North in Westport on Oct. 26, 2023 and ultimately crashed into traffic barrels in a construction zone, along with a concrete barrier.

According to police, the man allegedly drove an infant and a 7-year-old child while under the influence of drugs. An arrest warrant says that the man did not properly strap in his kids, and they appeared to be in distress.

The infant was found flipped over in the back seat face-down, according to the warrant. The child was placed into the care of his grandmother.

"These children were not secured in proper safety restraints, further subjecting them to a substantial risk of physical injury," the warrant reads.

When police arrived, they said the driver was unconscious, and his body was limp with bluish lips and constricted pupils, the warrant reads. Fire officials administered a dose of Narcan and he regained consciousness.

He was taken to the hospital and didn't remember what had happened before the crash, according to the warrant.

The man faces charges including two counts of risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment, operating under the influence and more. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.