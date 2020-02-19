Westport Man With Dementia Reported Missing

Westport police are asking for help to find a missing 61-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Westport police said Joseph Demattio walked away from his Wassell Lane home around 7 a.m. Wednesday and he was last seen in the area of Main and Canal streets soon after leaving his residence.

Demattio is around 6-foot-3 and has gray hair. He was wearing a black nylon jacket, jeans and a red University of Maryland baseball hat.

Anyone with information that can help locate Demattio is urged to call the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000.