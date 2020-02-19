westport

Westport Man With Dementia Reported Missing

Photos of Joseph Demattio, a mssing Westport man
Westport Police

Westport police are asking for help to find a missing 61-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Westport police said Joseph Demattio walked away from his Wassell Lane home around 7 a.m. Wednesday and he was last seen in the area of Main and Canal streets soon after leaving his residence.

Demattio is around 6-foot-3 and has gray hair. He was wearing a black nylon jacket, jeans and a red University of Maryland baseball hat.

Local

Scotland 13 mins ago

Fire Destroyed Barn in Scotland

woodbridge 2 hours ago

Driver Dead After Crash in Woodbridge

Anyone with information that can help locate Demattio is urged to call the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000. 

This article tagged under:

westport
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us