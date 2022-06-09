Wethersfield Police Arrest Man in Connection to Deadly Pedestrian Crash

Wethersfield Police have arrested a man accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash last year.

Officials said they've arrested 31-year-old Quintin Serafini, of Newington, in connection to a deadly accident that happened in Nov. 2021.

A woman was struck and killed while crossing the street at the intersection of Ridge Road and Nott Street, according to authorities. She was taken to Hartford Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Serafini faces charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian, and more.

He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.