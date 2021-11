A person was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Wethersfield on Tuesday.

The victim was crossing the street hit at the intersection of Ridge Road and Nott Street, according to police. She was taken to Hartford Hospital where she died of her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating. Any witnesses are asked to call Wethersfield police at 860-721-2900.