Wethersfield Police Seek Suspects in Carjacking

Wethersfield police are investigating a carjacking that happened on Jordan Lane Monday night.

Police said they received the report around 11:12 p.m. The victim told officers that two males followed him into his driveway, pulled him out of his vehicle and attacked him before driving off in his vehicle. The victim suffered minor injuries.

One of the suspects was described as wearing black clothing and black Adidas. They fled in the victim's four-door 2005 silver Acura TL with Connecticut plates 2AJSD3 and a dark Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kevin Foster at 860-721-2864 or email kevin.foster@wethersfieldct.gov.