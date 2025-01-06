What to know about 2025 Sun Wine & Food Fest

The Sun Wine & Food Fest is returning to Mohegan Sun and some of the chefs who are expected include Todd English, Tiffani Faison and Rocco DiSpirito.

The festival runs from Jan. 23 through 26.

It’s a weekend full of wine and spirits where you can sip on wines and enjoy them with food pairings from renowned chefs, watch live demonstrations and participate in interactive tastings.

Schedule

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Todd English Experience, 7 p.m. at Todd English's Tuscany Todd English will be hosting and this event features classes on pasta and tiramisu making, a cocktail tasting and a wine tasting by Jackson Family Wines.

CT Spotlight Series Featuring Two Roads, 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Aquai Hear about the process of creating brews at Two Roads Brewing Company and taste food paired and prepared by a local chef.



Friday, Jan. 24

Suntory Global Spirits Presents: Asian Market, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Earth Ballroom Experience Asian cuisine paired with spirits. Celebrity chef and Food Network star, Esther Choi, will team up with fellow chefs to cook up “Street Food”-style fare. Each dish will be paired with a specialty cocktail or spirit from Suntory Global Spirits!

Grand Tasting Preview, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Earth Expo & Convention Center Be amongst the first to experience the flavors with wines and culinary offerings of the Grand Tasting Preview before the main tasting opens. There will also be celebrity chef demonstrations from The Thor Kitchen Demo Stage throughout the event.

Sun Patio Ice Bar Experience, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sun Patio Sip on frosty cocktails featuring Mohegan Sun’s Frosty Fusions and NoRA Cupcake Company and listen to the beats of DJ Jay R One.

Shuffle to Showdown, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., novelle The Shuffle to Showdown event is catered to all levels of Blackjack experience. Instructors will guide you through the ins and outs of Blackjack. Use “fun money” and learn the rules, strategies and etiquette of the game.

Spirits & Cigars presented by Mohegan Sun's Barrel Select Program – Sold out – 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Clay Pipe Cigar Bar CT Spotlight Series Featuring Preston Ridge Vineyard, 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Aquai

Explore wines from Preston Ridge Vineyard, a family-owned winery, paired with bites from a local chef.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Grand Tasting, noon to 5 p.m., Earth Expo & Convention Center Taste from more than 1,000 varieties of wine, beer and spirits and sample dishes from culinary masters. Watch renowned chefs present live culinary demonstrations from the Thor Kitchen Demo Stage.

Vintage Cru, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Earth Ballroom Taste an exclusive lineup of selections, featuring aged bottles from renowned vineyards and highly sought-after vintages. Wine is available for purchase with shipment directly to your home.

Cocktails & Chandeliers: A Sneak Peek Inside Beauty & Essex, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Beauty & Essex World-renowned chef, Chris Santos, is taking part. Tickets include access to an open bar and appetizers.

The Macallan Tasting - SOLD OUT, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Clay Pipe Cigar Bar

Celebrity Chef Dine Around, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Uncas Ballroom Features an array of curated food presented by more than 20 chefs. The celebrity chefs will showcase their signature dishes that will be paired with a wine, beer or spirit.

Celebrity Chef After Party, 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., Avalon

Sunday, Jan. 26

The Shed Restaurant Brunch, 9 a.m., The Shed Restaurant

Michael Jordan's Steak House Brunch, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Michael Jordan's Steak House

Todd English's Tuscany Brunch, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Todd English's Tuscany

Personalities

Here is the list of the personalities who will be taking part

Govind Armstrong

Elena Besser

Jamie Bissonnette

Nick Calias

Maneet Chauhan

Esther Choi

Alessandra Ciuffo

Leah Cohen

Scott Conant

Rocco DiSpirito

Todd English

Tiffani Faison

Ben Ford

Betty Fraser

Amanda Freitag

Will Gilson

Ihsan Gurdal

DJ Irie

DJ Jay R One

Dell Leandro

Antonia Lofaso

Tom Macari

Marc Murphy

Jamie McDonald

Shota Nakajima

Shawn Osbey

Chef Plum

Michele Ragussis

Natalie Romero

Chris Santos

Jason Santos

Robert Sisca

Adam Young

Geoffrey Zakarian

You can buy tickets here.