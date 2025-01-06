What to know about 2025 Sun Wine & Food Fest

The Sun Wine & Food Fest is returning to Mohegan Sun and some of the chefs who are expected include Todd English, Tiffani Faison and Rocco DiSpirito.
The festival runs from Jan. 23 through 26.
It’s a weekend full of wine and spirits where you can sip on wines and enjoy them with food pairings from renowned chefs, watch live demonstrations and participate in interactive tastings.
Schedule
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
Thursday, Jan. 23
- Todd English Experience, 7 p.m. at Todd English's Tuscany
- Todd English will be hosting and this event features classes on pasta and tiramisu making, a cocktail tasting and a wine tasting by Jackson Family Wines.
- CT Spotlight Series Featuring Two Roads, 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Aquai
- Hear about the process of creating brews at Two Roads Brewing Company and taste food paired and prepared by a local chef.
Friday, Jan. 24
- Suntory Global Spirits Presents: Asian Market, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Earth Ballroom
- Experience Asian cuisine paired with spirits. Celebrity chef and Food Network star, Esther Choi, will team up with fellow chefs to cook up “Street Food”-style fare. Each dish will be paired with a specialty cocktail or spirit from Suntory Global Spirits!
- Grand Tasting Preview, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Earth Expo & Convention Center
- Be amongst the first to experience the flavors with wines and culinary offerings of the Grand Tasting Preview before the main tasting opens. There will also be celebrity chef demonstrations from The Thor Kitchen Demo Stage throughout the event.
- Sun Patio Ice Bar Experience, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sun Patio
- Sip on frosty cocktails featuring Mohegan Sun’s Frosty Fusions and NoRA Cupcake Company and listen to the beats of DJ Jay R One.
- Shuffle to Showdown, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., novelle
- The Shuffle to Showdown event is catered to all levels of Blackjack experience. Instructors will guide you through the ins and outs of Blackjack. Use “fun money” and learn the rules, strategies and etiquette of the game.
- Spirits & Cigars presented by Mohegan Sun's Barrel Select Program – Sold out – 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Clay Pipe Cigar Bar
- CT Spotlight Series Featuring Preston Ridge Vineyard, 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Aquai
- Explore wines from Preston Ridge Vineyard, a family-owned winery, paired with bites from a local chef.
Saturday, Jan. 25
- Grand Tasting, noon to 5 p.m., Earth Expo & Convention Center
- Taste from more than 1,000 varieties of wine, beer and spirits and sample dishes from culinary masters. Watch renowned chefs present live culinary demonstrations from the Thor Kitchen Demo Stage.
- Vintage Cru, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Earth Ballroom
- Taste an exclusive lineup of selections, featuring aged bottles from renowned vineyards and highly sought-after vintages. Wine is available for purchase with shipment directly to your home.
- Cocktails & Chandeliers: A Sneak Peek Inside Beauty & Essex, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Beauty & Essex
- World-renowned chef, Chris Santos, is taking part. Tickets include access to an open bar and appetizers.
- The Macallan Tasting - SOLD OUT, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Clay Pipe Cigar Bar
- Celebrity Chef Dine Around, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Uncas Ballroom
- Features an array of curated food presented by more than 20 chefs. The celebrity chefs will showcase their signature dishes that will be paired with a wine, beer or spirit.
- Celebrity Chef After Party, 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., Avalon
Sunday, Jan. 26
- The Shed Restaurant Brunch, 9 a.m., The Shed Restaurant
- Michael Jordan's Steak House Brunch, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Michael Jordan's Steak House
- Todd English's Tuscany Brunch, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Todd English's Tuscany
Personalities
Here is the list of the personalities who will be taking part
- Govind Armstrong
- Elena Besser
- Jamie Bissonnette
- Nick Calias
- Maneet Chauhan
- Esther Choi
- Alessandra Ciuffo
- Leah Cohen
- Scott Conant
- Rocco DiSpirito
- Todd English
- Tiffani Faison
- Ben Ford
- Betty Fraser
- Amanda Freitag
- Will Gilson
- Ihsan Gurdal
- DJ Irie
- DJ Jay R One
- Dell Leandro
- Antonia Lofaso
- Tom Macari
- Marc Murphy
- Jamie McDonald
- Shota Nakajima
- Shawn Osbey
- Chef Plum
- Michele Ragussis
- Natalie Romero
- Chris Santos
- Jason Santos
- Robert Sisca
- Adam Young
- Geoffrey Zakarian