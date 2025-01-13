Where to eat in New Haven during National Pizza Week

It's National Pizza Week!

If you've lived in Connecticut a while, you know our state is very proud of its "ah-beets." Last year, Gov. Ned Lamont declared New Haven the Pizza Capital of the Country.

Those we spoke to on Monday say they enjoy a nice slice in New Haven.

"Sally's Pizza is very popular! They have awesome pizza," said Giovanna Latina, of New Haven.

"I do love New Haven pizza," said Tosca French, of New Haven.

"If I was to have a pizza, it would have to be something that's got meat on it, can't be just cheese," said Susan Cowern, of North Haven.

But no matter the toppings or flavors, Colin Caplan, owner of the food blog 'Taste of New Haven,' says if you're craving pizza, look no further than New Haven.

"We've got what we call the Holy Trinity, and it's Sally's Apizza, Frank Pepe's Pizzeria, and Modern Apizza."

Caplin, who has written six books on the history of New Haven and produced an entire pizza documentary, says you can't go wrong with the crispy, chewy, charred crust of New Haven-style pizza.

"We've had just an amazing history of Italian immigrants coming here and bringing their just awesome food products. Even the small chains, so much attention put to quality and freshness," said Caplan.

He recommends getting the tomato pie at Sally's, the signature white clam pizza at Frank Pepe's, and the mozzarella pizza at Modern Apizza.

But his all-time favorite is Ernie's pizzeria, located in the Westville section of New Haven. Caplan says he grew up on that pizza, and the shop has been open for decades.

"I love it. It's, it's just one guy, Pat Ernie's son, who makes the pizza -- open for over 55 years. His fresh ingredients. It's, it's dreamy. It's, it's like the old school pizzeria of your childhood," said Caplan.

During National Pizza Week, some places might run good deals and promotions. But the week is really meant to encourage people in our state to do something they do quite often: eat, love, and celebrate their "ah beets."