White Supremacist Propaganda Found on Town, State Property in Westport

Westport Police are investigating after propaganda stickers were found on town and state property this week.

The police department was notified of the stickers, which were stuck to signs in the Saugatuck section, on Wednesday.

The stickers appear to be recruitment materials from a group called "Patriot Front." Officers say the Anti-Defamation League has documented the group and has written extensively on them.

The league says Patriot Front is a white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors "conquered American and bequeathed it to them, and no one else."

Patriot Front allegedly justifies its ideology of hate and intolerance under the guise of preserving the ethnic and cultural origins of its members' European ancestors, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

With the help of the state police Hate Crimes Unit, authorities determined material from the group has been seen in other parts of the country.

“I am grateful to the police for managing the issue with expediency and professionalism. This does not represent Westport and is unacceptable. Nor does it diminish the qualities of our community that focus on volunteerism, neighborly engagement, and civil discourse," First Selectman Jennifer Tooker said.

According to a new report by the Anti-Defamation League, one in every 10 Connecticut communities was targeted with white supremacist propaganda in 2022.

Anyone with information about the stickers is asked to contact detectives at 203-341-6080.