Windham to Celebrate 4th of July with 37th Annual Boom Box Parade

The town of Windham is celebrating the 4th of July with its 37th Annual Boom Box

parade on Monday. Attendants are encouraged to bring a boom box or a radio that

can tune into WILI 1400 AM.

The tradition of bringing a boom box to this unique occasion began in 1986 when

thousands of people marched, blasting WILLI 1400 AM marching band music.

With a lineup that begins at 9 a.m. at Jillson Square Park, the parade is expected to

proceed West down Main Street and end at Memorial Park. Anyone can march or

enter a float.

The Grand Marshall and leader of the parade is Wayne Norman, a radio

personality who has participated in the parade since it was conceived. He has not

only led the parade in classic cars years prior, but also led the 2011 parade to honor the University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team for winning the NCAA.

“The parade doesn’t work if you don’t bring a radio,” Norman said. “No Boom

Box? No problem. Just bring any radio and turn it up.”

Past iterations have included marchers holding power drills, parents pushing

children in strollers calling themselves a “Baby Boomers Unit” and skateboarders.

Safety guidelines include no water spraying, no candy and no reckless operating

behavior.

You can find out more about the parade by calling Wayne Norman at 860-456-

1111 or emailing him at wayne@wili.com.