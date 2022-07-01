4th of July parade

Windham to Celebrate 4th of July with 37th Annual Boom Box Parade

By Jonathan Kapeliovich

Yobab

The town of Windham is celebrating the 4th of July with its 37th Annual Boom Box
parade on Monday. Attendants are encouraged to bring a boom box or a radio that
can tune into WILI 1400 AM.

The tradition of bringing a boom box to this unique occasion began in 1986 when
thousands of people marched, blasting WILLI 1400 AM marching band music.

With a lineup that begins at 9 a.m. at Jillson Square Park, the parade is expected to
proceed West down Main Street and end at Memorial Park. Anyone can march or
enter a float.

The Grand Marshall and leader of the parade is Wayne Norman, a radio
personality who has participated in the parade since it was conceived. He has not
only led the parade in classic cars years prior, but also led the 2011 parade to honor the University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team for winning the NCAA.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The parade doesn’t work if you don’t bring a radio,” Norman said. “No Boom
Box? No problem. Just bring any radio and turn it up.”

Past iterations have included marchers holding power drills, parents pushing
children in strollers calling themselves a “Baby Boomers Unit” and skateboarders.

Safety guidelines include no water spraying, no candy and no reckless operating
behavior.

Local

nbc connecticut Jun 28

NBC Connecticut News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

new haven 35 mins ago

New Haven Police Issue Warning About Scam Phone Calls

You can find out more about the parade by calling Wayne Norman at 860-456-
1111 or emailing him at wayne@wili.com.

This article tagged under:

4th of July paradeWindham
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us