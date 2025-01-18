Windsor

Person stole Windsor fire vehicle and tried to stop vehicles on I-91 in Mass.: police  

[USE THIS ONE] NEW Windsor police cruiser
Windsor Police

Windsor police are investigating after someone stole a fire department vehicle and several tools from the Hayden Station Firehouse, started a small fire in the garage, then used the stolen fire vehicle to try and stop several drivers on Interstate 91 in Massachusetts, according to police.

Officers responded to the fire station at 54 Basswood Road around 3:39 a.m. on Saturday to investigate the burglary.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police said they found that someone broke a television, took several tools from a fire truck and stole a Windsor Fire Department Ford Expedition from the garage bay.

Before leaving, the person also turned on the gas stove and started a small fire in the garage, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A short time later, Massachusetts State Police received several 911 calls reporting that a fire vehicle was trying to stop several vehicles on I-91 North in Northampton, Massachusetts. They stopped the vehicle and took a male into custody, police said.

Windsor police have not publicly identified the suspect.

They said detectives are interviewing him and he could face charges, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Local

Education 1 hour ago

President Biden honors 7 CT educators for work in science and math

StormTracker 5 hours ago

Several inches of snow expected Sunday into Monday

The fire apparatus are all online and functioning and fire emergency response was not compromised, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.

This article tagged under:

Windsor
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us