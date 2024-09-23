Winning $100,000 Cash5 and $25,000 per year Lucky For Life tickets to expire soon

Two lottery tickets that won big prizes will soon expire. One is a Lucky for Life ticket and the other is a Cash5 ticket. Both were from drawings in April.

Someone has a winning Lucky for Life ticket worth $25,000 a year for life from the April 19 drawing and has yet to claim it.

The winning ticket was sold at Stop & Shop at 180 Danbury Road in New Milford and it will expire on Oct. 16 unless it is claimed by that date.

The winning numbers for the ticket are 5, 8, 24, 28, and 34.

To claim the prize, on or before Wednesday, Oct. 16, go to any CT Lottery retailer to have your ticket validated or to CT Lottery Headquarters at 15 Sterling Drive in Wallingford.

Someone who played Cash5 ticket on April 25 won $100,000 and has not come forward to claim the prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Burnside Smoke Shop and Convenience at 487 Burnside Ave. in East Hartford and it will expire on Oct. 22 unless it is claimed by that date.

The winning numbers for the ticket are 1, 4, 14, 16, and 29.

To claim the prize, on or before Wednesday, Oct. 22, go to any CT Lottery retailer to have your ticket validated or to CT Lottery Headquarters at 15 Sterling Drive in Wallingford.

All draw game tickets expire 180 calendar days from the draw date.

Learn more about other unclaimed tickets at ctlottery.org/unclaimedprizes.