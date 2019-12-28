Winterfest Hartford Provides Free Skates, Lessons to Community

Lots of people from across the state laced up their skates to hit the ice.

On Saturday, the Winterfest Hartford provided free lessons and skates to the community.

The lessons took place inside the Bushnell park where lessons were taught by Champions Skating Center instructors.

Skating lessons are held on Saturdays and will continue until the end of Winterfest Hartford. You still have time if you would like to take a lesson.

The next available days are January 4, 11 and 18.

Lessons are open to all ages and they must fill out a waiver before the lesson.

Jon Ranson decided to check out all the fun with his son.

“It’s cool,” said Ranson. “We’re getting the chance to skate, getting signed up and getting out here.”

Betty Reece traveled from Ellington to spend time with her son and learn the in’s and out’s of ice skating.

“It’s great and the staff is wonderful,” said Reece. “It’s a popular event, you have free skating lessons and skates, you can’t beat that.”