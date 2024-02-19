With Bahamian travel advisory, experts weigh in on spring break safety

With last week’s wintry blast, many people are certainly thinking about spring break. It’s right around the corner for many families. But for those who are flying out of the country, there are some safety concerns to keep in mind.

Last month the U.S. State Department issued a Level 2 travel advisory for the Bahamas, urging increased caution in certain areas. Experts say, regardless of destination, it’s important to understand the best way to be safe while having fun in the sun.

Valeri French has been a travel agent for 32 years. She owns French’s Worldwide Travel in Newington and has been busy booking trips for people trying to escape the cold.

“So, for spring break, people want to go where it’s warm,” she said.

That’s especially true for college students like Ben Howey who’s headed to Cancun with six friends.

“We wanted to do Mexico. Warm weather, the beach, something chill and fun,” said the Central Connecticut State University student.

Though soaking in the sun comes with a warning at one popular spring break destination -- the Bahamas. More specifically, the warning is for the ‘Over the Hill’ area of Nassau where there’s been a crime wave. While serious, French is reassuring clients.

“If you read the advisories, most of those are not really applicable to the resort areas,” she said.

Still, safety is paramount, no matter where you vacation. CCSU student Liam Delaney is going on a school sanctioned trip to Portugal and says the university is briefing them before leaving.

“They are making sure you’re keeping track of your belongings and making sure you know exactly what the itinerary is,” Delaney said.

University of New Haven lecturer and former Secret Service agent Bobby McDonald also has some advice for travelers.

“Don’t go to ATMs and flash money and don’t be wearing a lot of jewelry,” said McDonald.

McDonald adds that it’s very important to stay on the beaten path.

“You can very quickly find yourself in trouble by leaving the main drag, where all of the establishments are,” he explained.

If safety is a concern, French recommends all-inclusive resorts. She says many have their own security teams and are gated. Plus, there's one other bonus.

“It’s nice to have everything included and not have to run up a huge bill at the resort once you get there,” said French. “You know what it’s going to cost before you go.”