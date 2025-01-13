Wolcott

Wolcott woman captures amazing up-close images of snowflakes

Jennifer Rossi

We often hear that no two snowflakes are alike. That was showcased by a Wolcott woman who put her micro-photography skills to use this past weekend.

Jennifer Rossi caught some amazing images of singular dendrite snowflakes during Saturday's light snow.

Dendrites are snow crystals with branches that resemble a tree. There are many types of dendrites, including stellar dendrites, fernlike stellar dendrites, which have branches with so many side branches, that they appear to look like a fern, and spatial dendrites.

