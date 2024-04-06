Waterbury

Woman accused of attacking man with pocketknife after road rage incident in Waterbury

By Cailyn Blonstein

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A woman is accused of attacking a man with a pocketknife after a road rage incident on Interstate 84 in Waterbury on Friday night.

Troopers found two vehicles parked in the right travel lane of the exit 23 off ramp on I-84 West in Waterbury around 9:20 p.m.

As the trooper approached the vehicles, they said they saw a fight between a man and a woman.

Before the trooper could intervene, authorities said the woman, later identified as 35-year-old Shala Lovett, of Waterbury, hit the man, causing the man to fall down. After that, the man reportedly had a significant cut to his face.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to state police, Lovett dropped a pocketknife that was in her hand as she was brought by the trooper to the right shoulder of the exit ramp.

When state police attempted to put handcuffs on Lovett, she was reportedly uncooperative until a second trooper arrived to help.

Local

March Madness 1 hour ago

UConn students pack Gampel Pavilion for Women's Final Four

Putnam 3 hours ago

Man attacked by two people with machetes in Putnam: police

Lovett was later placed under arrest and is being charged with assault and breach of peace. She is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be transferred to the Department of Correction after her arraignment on Monday.

Investigators said the fight between Lovett and the man was connected to a road rage incident that is believed to have happened on I-84 west before the exit 23 off ramp.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us