Woman accused of attacking man with pocketknife after road rage incident in Waterbury

A woman is accused of attacking a man with a pocketknife after a road rage incident on Interstate 84 in Waterbury on Friday night.

Troopers found two vehicles parked in the right travel lane of the exit 23 off ramp on I-84 West in Waterbury around 9:20 p.m.

As the trooper approached the vehicles, they said they saw a fight between a man and a woman.

Before the trooper could intervene, authorities said the woman, later identified as 35-year-old Shala Lovett, of Waterbury, hit the man, causing the man to fall down. After that, the man reportedly had a significant cut to his face.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to state police, Lovett dropped a pocketknife that was in her hand as she was brought by the trooper to the right shoulder of the exit ramp.

When state police attempted to put handcuffs on Lovett, she was reportedly uncooperative until a second trooper arrived to help.

Lovett was later placed under arrest and is being charged with assault and breach of peace. She is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be transferred to the Department of Correction after her arraignment on Monday.

Investigators said the fight between Lovett and the man was connected to a road rage incident that is believed to have happened on I-84 west before the exit 23 off ramp.