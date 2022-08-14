Naugatuck

Woman Accused of Biting Police Officer, EMT After Breaking Into Naugatuck Home While Drunk

Naugatuck Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a woman who is accused of biting a police officer and an EMT after breaking into a home in Naugatuck while drunk on Saturday.

Officers were called to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary around 2 a.m.

During the investigation, police said they learned a woman, later identified as 21-year-old Ashley Schultz, of Naugatuck, entered a home later claiming it to be a friend's house.

According to authorities, Schultz was already intoxicated when she entered the home and began drinking alcohol from the refrigerator once inside.

Police said the home was damaged from Schultz's forced entry including damaged doors and windows.

Schultz fled before police arrived, but was found a short distance from the home.

Investigators said Schultz was uncooperative and was combative with officers. She also bit one police officer and later bit a Naugatuck EMT during their efforts to treat her, police added. Neither emergency personnel sustained serious injuries.

She was transported to the hospital to be evaluated and was then arrested. Schultz is facing charges including burglary, criminal mischief and two counts of assault on public safety/emergency services.

