Woman Accused of DUI, Looking at Phone Before Crashing on I-91 North in Windsor

Connecticut State Police have arrested a woman who is accused of being under the influence and looking at her phone before crashing on Interstate 91 north in Windsor early Saturday morning.

Troopers said 21-year-old Pearl Muzzarelli, of Windsor Locks, was traveling northbound on the I-91 exit 35 a/b off-ramp around 2:30 a.m.

At one point, state police said Muzzarelli took her eyes off the road to check a message on her phone when she left the road, hit the left side guardrail, spun, hit a light support and ended up off the right side of the road.

Investigators said Muzzarelli evaded the scene, but was found a short time later.

She reported minor injuries in the crash, but refused medical treatment. Authorities said she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

State police at the scene asked Muzzarelli to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which they said she failed.

Muzzarelli is facing charges including operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, evading responsibility, failure to maintain lane, operating a motor vehicle utilizing a hand held mobile phone/electronic device and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Her bond was set at $1,000 and she is due in court on August 1.