Waterford

Woman accused of fraudulently withdrawing over $20,000 from Waterford-area banks

Waterford Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who is accused of fraudulently withdrawing thousands of dollars from multiple banks in the Waterford area.

Investigators released a photo of the woman who they said drives a white Chrysler Pacifica. In the photo, the woman is wearing a multi-colored shirt and appears to have sunglasses on.

According to police, the woman reportedly fraudulently withdrew over $20,000 at various Citizens and Charter Oak banks in the region.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone who can help identify her is asked to contact Officer Reed at areed@waterfordct.org or by phone at (860) 442-9451 ext. 2252.

This article tagged under:

Waterford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us