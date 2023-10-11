Woman accused of fraudulently withdrawing over $20,000 from Waterford-area banks

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who is accused of fraudulently withdrawing thousands of dollars from multiple banks in the Waterford area.

Investigators released a photo of the woman who they said drives a white Chrysler Pacifica. In the photo, the woman is wearing a multi-colored shirt and appears to have sunglasses on.

According to police, the woman reportedly fraudulently withdrew over $20,000 at various Citizens and Charter Oak banks in the region.

Anyone who can help identify her is asked to contact Officer Reed at areed@waterfordct.org or by phone at (860) 442-9451 ext. 2252.