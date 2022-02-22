Conn. Woman Allegedly Drove 127 mph on I-95 in NH: State Police

A Connecticut woman was allegedly driving 127 mph Monday morning -- nearly twice the posted speed limit -- on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police pulled LaToya Huff, 36, of Hartford, over shortly after 8:30 a.m. and charged her with reckless operation.

The state police special enforcement unit was monitoring President's Day traffic on I-95 northbound in Hampton Falls from state police aircraft when a Dodge Charger was spotted traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.

Troopers on the ground were contacted after the car was clocked at 127 mph in the posted 65 mph speed zone.

Sgt. Christopher Storm stopped Huff on I-95 and asked her why she was excessively speeding; Huff reported to police that she did not realize she was going that fast.

Huff is scheduled to appear in the Hampton Circuit Court on April 21.

State police say the special enforcement unit regularly intervenes for elevated speed violations and other aggressive driving behaviors. Its members patrol across the state, often utilizing state police aircraft during commuter traffic periods and holiday travel times with the goal of keeping New Hampshire's roadways safe for all residents and visitors.