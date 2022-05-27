Woman Arrested for Role in Milford Home Invasion: Police

Police have arrested a woman accused of dressing like an Amazon driver during a home invasion in Milford earlier this year.

Authorities said 25-year-old Dominique Jackson, of Shelton, was arrested Sunday on an active warrant for her arrest.

The suspected home invasion happened on Jan. 10. Jackson was one of multiple individuals accused of dressing as an Amazon worker.

She faces charges including criminal liability to home invasion, first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny and more.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said this is the third arrest in this investigation.

Jackson is being held on a $150,000 bond. The incident remains under investigation.