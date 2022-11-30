Farmington

Woman Arrested in Connection to Farmington Home Invasion That Injured 2 Men

By NBC Connecticut Staff

A woman has been arrested in connection to a home invasion in Farmington earlier this year that injured two men.

Police were called a home on Waterville Road on Friday, September 16 around 1:40 a.m. after getting a report of two men who needed help.

When police arrived, they said they found the men who told them that they were victims of a robbery at a home on the road.

The two men, both 36 years old, suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said. They were evaluated and declined to go to the hospital.

Investigators the incident was not random and the men were targeted by a guest.

According to police, 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford, of Hartford, was arrested by warrant.

She is facing charges including home invasion, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault, conspiracy to commit assault, unlawful restraint, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Bradford is being held on a $750,000 bond and is due in court on Wednesday.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Police Department at (860) 675-2400.

