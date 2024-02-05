Woman charged in connection to wrong-way crash on Route 8 in Seymour

A woman has been charged in connection to a wrong-way crash on Route 8 in Seymour over the weekend.

Troopers were called to Route 8 South before exit 20 around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a crash involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way.

State police said a 55-year-old woman from Bethel was driving a Lexus northbound on the southbound side of the highway.

According to investigators, a Jeep that was traveling the correct way on the southbound side of the highway veered to the right lane to avoid the Lexus that was traveling the wrong way.

The wrong-way driver then reportedly hit the Jeep's front quarter panel and caused minor damage. The driver of the Jeep reported possible injuries, but declined medical attention. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers said the woman driving the wrong way was placed under arrest and charged with operating under the influence, traveling the wrong way on a divided highway and reckless endangerment.

She was processed and released on a $1,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on February 16.