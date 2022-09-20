Woman Dead, Multiple Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Ledyard

A woman is dead and several others are injured after a multi-car crash in Ledyard Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officials said they were called to a reported three-car crash with injuries on Route 12 at the intersection of Oakridge Drive at 4 p.m.

Responding officers were told one of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital and identified as 74-year-old Anna Mercado.

Three other people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Investigators believe that Mercado was driving on Route 12 when she crossed over the center line and sideswiped a car before hitting a second car head-on.

Several nearby police and fire departments responded to the scene. The Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit responded and are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.