Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car in Orange Last Month

A 19-year-old woman has died more than two weeks after she was hit by a car in Orange.

Chance Thompson died over the weekend, from injuries she suffered in the June 23 incident, according to police.

She was on Old Tavern Road near the Boston Post Road between two shopping plazas when she was hit, police said.

Tompson was rushed to the hospital, but died this past weekend.

The 17-year-old who was driving the car that hit her remained at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Officers have spoken to some witnesses but ask if anyone else has information about the incident to call Officer Denny Peterson as (203) 891-2130 ext. 8409.