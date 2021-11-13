new haven

Woman Dies After House Fire in New Haven

A New Haven woman is dead after she was found in a burning home Saturday morning, according to Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana.

The fire happened at a home on Stevenson Road at approximately 5:20 a.m.

Fontana said firefighters tried to rescue the woman, who was taken to the hospital with critical injuries where she was later pronounced dead.

Crews were initially called to the home for a medical alert, which turned out to be a fire. Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from the second floor of the home, according to Fontana.

Officials said they were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen with smoke damage throughout, and the home is not a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

