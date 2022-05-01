Stamford

Woman Drives Into Playground, Injures Child in Stamford

A child was hurt after a woman accidentally drove into a playground in Stamford, according to police.

Officials said the woman appears to have pressed the accelerator instead of the brake as she was driving through a parking lot next to the playground.

The woman drove into a fence and into a swing where there was a young child playing.

The car struck the child and knocked him off of the swing, according to authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The child's injuries appear to be non-life threatening and fairly minor, police said.

The driver was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what's being described as very minor injuries.

Patrol division officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Local

brush fire 23 mins ago

Crews Battle 5-Acre Brush Fire in Burlington

Tolland 53 mins ago

2 People Hospitalized After Crash in Tolland

No additional information was immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Stamfordserious crashStamford Policecar into playground
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us