Woman Drives Into Playground, Injures Child in Stamford

A child was hurt after a woman accidentally drove into a playground in Stamford, according to police.

Officials said the woman appears to have pressed the accelerator instead of the brake as she was driving through a parking lot next to the playground.

The woman drove into a fence and into a swing where there was a young child playing.

The car struck the child and knocked him off of the swing, according to authorities.

The child's injuries appear to be non-life threatening and fairly minor, police said.

The driver was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what's being described as very minor injuries.

Patrol division officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.