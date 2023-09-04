Woman drowns in pool while visiting family in Shelton: PD

A woman who was visiting family from out of the country has died after she drowned in a pool in Shelton on Labor Day weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Huntington Street on Sunday around 4:15 p.m. for a medical call.

According to police, a family member arrived home and found the 68-year-old woman unresponsive in the pool.

The woman was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital and was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Authorities said the woman who drowned was visiting family from out of the country.