Plainfield

Woman found dead outside Plainfield home: police

Plainfield police department sign
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead outside a home in Plainfield Thursday evening.

The police department said officers and detectives are actively responding to a home on Cemetery Road.

They're asking people to stay away from the area. No specific information about the woman's death was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

