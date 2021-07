Ridgefield police say they are looking for further information after an elderly woman was found lying injured in a driveway earlier today.

According to authorities, the woman was found between 11:50 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. and had multiple injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Ridgefield police are still attempting to identify the cause of the injuries and ask anyone with further information or who was traveling on High Ridge Road during that timeframe to contact Capt. Bryan Terzain at 203-431-2799.