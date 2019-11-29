Woman Dies After Getting Hit By Vehicle in Greenwich

A 62-year-old Greenwich woman who was hit by a car in Old Greenwich on Friday morning has died.

A vehicle turned off Sound Beach Avenue around 9:50 a.m. to enter the Arcadia Parking Lot when it struck the woman, later identified as 62-year-old Regina Dowling, according to Greenwich police.

Dowling suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. On Thursday, Dowling died from her injuries, police said.

The 82-year-old driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, officers said. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Officer Roger Drenth at (203) 622-8014.