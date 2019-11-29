Woman Dies After Getting Hit By Vehicle in Greenwich

glenville road greenwich police
Stringr.com

A 62-year-old Greenwich woman who was hit by a car in Old Greenwich on Friday morning has died.

A vehicle turned off Sound Beach Avenue around 9:50 a.m. to enter the Arcadia Parking Lot when it struck the woman, later identified as 62-year-old Regina Dowling, according to Greenwich police.

Dowling suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. On Thursday, Dowling died from her injuries, police said.

Local

investigation 6 hours ago

Is That Vacation Home Worth It?: BBB Releases Findings of Investigation

new haven 6 hours ago

New Haven Students Continue to Support Detained Classmate

The 82-year-old driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, officers said. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Officer Roger Drenth at (203) 622-8014.

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us