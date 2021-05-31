easton

Woman Hospitalized, Two Dogs Dead after Fire in Easton

Fire on Nortwood Drive in Easton
Easton Police

A woman is hospitalized, and two dogs have died after a fire in Easton Sunday night.

Police said they received a 911 call from a home on Northwood Drive reporting smoke in the house at 8:07 p.m. and police officers, firefighters and medics responded to find flames coming from the home.

One woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and two dogs died in the fire, police said.  

The fire was under control by 8:50 p.m.

Easton’s fire marshal will investigate to determine the cause of the fire and where it started.

