Woman in Serious Condition After Getting Shot at Bristol Apartment

A woman is in serious condition after police said she was shot at an apartment in Bristol on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Huntington Woods apartments on Blakeslee Street around 2 p.m. after getting a report of a woman that had been shot.

When police arrived, they said they found a 41-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment.

EMS was called to the scene and the woman was transported to the hospital, where authorities said she remains in serious, but stable condition.

Investigators said they believe the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dauphinais at (860) 314-4566.