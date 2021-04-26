Woman Grazed by Bullet While Driving in Bridgeport: PD

A woman's vehicle was struck by gunfire while she was driving in Bridgeport early Monday morning and she suffered a graze wound to her neck, according to police.

Dispatchers received a call from Bridgeport Hospital shortly after 1:30 a.m. reporting a woman had walked in suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to police, the woman was driving in the area of Wentfield Park when her vehicle was hit by gunfire and she suffered a graze wound to her neck.

Authorities did not release any details about the woman's current condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.