Woman Injured in Hartford Shooting; Man Drove Himself to Hospital 3 Hours Later

A woman was shot in Hartford early Thursday morning and a man who was also shot drove himself to the hospital three hours later, according to police.

Police said the details are convoluted and more information will be released later.

They said officers responded to East Street at 12:52 a.m. to investigate a shooting and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to St. Francis Hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Three hours later, a man with a gunshot wound transported himself to Hartford Hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

