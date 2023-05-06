Woman Injured in Litchfield Campfire Accident

A woman was rushed to an area hospital after an accident at a campsite Saturday night.

While details remain limited, authorities said this happened at the Cozy Hill Campgrounds in Litchfield and that the accident involved a campfire.

A woman was taken by LifeStar to Bridgeport Hospital, which does have a burn unit.

The extent of the woman's injuries weren't immediately available.

This marks the second time within the last month LifeStar has responded to the campgrounds. Back on April 15, officials said four people had to be taken to the hospital after a golf cart rolled over.

None of the injuries in that incident were considered life threatening.