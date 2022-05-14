Woman Injured in New Haven Shooting

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was injured in a shooting in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers received a call about a person shot on Ferry Street around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 38-year-old New Haven woman who had been struck by gunfire. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and collected ballistic evidence. The shooting remains under investigation.

Any witnesses who haven't already spoken to the police are asked to contact them at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.