Woman Injured in New Haven Shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting injured a woman in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Officers and firefighters responded to a home on Bouchet Lane near Eastern Street just after 1 a.m. after getting a report of a person shot.

Emergency responders treated a 49-year-old New Haven woman for non-life threatening injuries including a gunshot wound to her wrist and a graze gunshot injury to her torso, according to police. She was transported to the hospital.

Investigators said they believe before the shooting, the woman and other family members were on the porch of the home when a gunman fired at the group. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.