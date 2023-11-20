Woman injured when deer goes through SUV in Easton

A woman was injured when a deer another vehicle hit in Easton on Monday morning went through her SUV.

Police said a driver in a 2019 Ford pickup hit a deer on Route 59, near Sherwood Drive, around 9 a.m.

Officers who responded found the pickup that had hit the deer and a 2015 Honda Pilot off the road against a utility pole.

The driver of the Pilot was in serious condition, police said. She was pulled from the vehicle and brought to Bridgeport Hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said, based on the preliminary investigation, that the pickup hit a deer that ran into the road and the deer went into the air, hit the windshield of the SUV and went into the passenger compartment of the vehicle, then out the back window.

The road was closed for several hours.