new haven

Woman Killed in Crash Early Wednesday Morning in New Haven

NBC

A 34-year-old woman was killed in a single-car crash in New Haven early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash on Whalley Avenue between Ella Grasso Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

A white Kia being driven by Brittany Jones, of New Haven, went off the road and struck a tree, police said.

Jones was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she later died.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us