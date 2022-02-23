Woman Killed in Crash Early Wednesday Morning in New Haven

A 34-year-old woman was killed in a single-car crash in New Haven early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash on Whalley Avenue between Ella Grasso Boulevard and Ellsworth Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

A white Kia being driven by Brittany Jones, of New Haven, went off the road and struck a tree, police said.

Jones was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she later died.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.