Woman killed, man injured in Waterbury crash

By Cailyn Blonstein

A woman has died and a man is injured after a crash in Waterbury early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a crash in the 700 block of Frost Road around 5 a.m.

Police said a vehicle went off of the road and hit a telephone pole. During the crash, the front passenger was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

The 19-year-old male driver and the 30-year-old female passenger, both of Waterbury, were transported to Saint Mary's Hospital.

According to police, the female later died of her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

The male's injuries were described as minor.

The crash is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

