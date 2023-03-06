Woman Reported Missing From New Haven Found Dead in West Haven

A woman who was reported missing from New Haven last week has been found dead in West Haven.

State Department of Transportation workers found what appeared to be a body on the westside shore of the West River by the Kimberly Avenue Bridge on Friday around 2:30 p.m.

Police and fire personnel responded to the scene. Authorities said the body has been identified as 29-year-old Roya Mohammadi.

According to police, Mohammadi was reported missing to the New Haven Police Department on Thursday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine her cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.