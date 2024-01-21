Woman reported missing from Westbrook found dead

A woman who was reported missing from Westbrook last week has been found dead.
Palma Hyross, 66, was last seen walking away from Toby Hill Road in Westbrook on Thursday evening.
A Silver Alert had been issued for Hyross, but was later cancelled.
State police said she was found dead on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Investigators did not release any other details about her death.